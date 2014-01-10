Check out 15 Star Wars photos Peter Mayhew tweeted from his treasure trove

Peter Mayhew has a huge back catalog of old pictures from when he did Star Wars, and he just revealed a slew of them. Let's take a look.

When I was a kid, I used to sneak into the spare room where my parents kept the old stereo receiver, throw on those old, oversized headphones, tune in to the AM station that would broadcast the audio whenever WPIX would show Star Wars, close my eyes, and just listen while imagining I was really there in that galaxy far, far away.

Some three decades on and it's the advent of Twitter that's playing into my imagination, albeit in a very different form. Now it's Peter Mayhew's tweets of old, on-set photographs with his own color commentary that have me imagining what it must have been like to be on that set, making cinematic history.

I imagine it might have the same impact on many of you. So here's a sampling of 15 of the photos Peter shared. You may have seen some of them in the past, but Mayhew's added comments add a nice charm. And if you don't already, you should follow Mayhew on Twitter to see the rest. Who knows when he'll drop even more?