The X-Files episode 1101 My Struggle III - Mulder and Scully
Check out 15 Star Wars photos Peter Mayhew tweeted from his treasure trove

Contributed by
Dany Roth
Jan 10, 2014

Peter Mayhew has a huge back catalog of old pictures from when he did Star Wars, and he just revealed a slew of them. Let's take a look.

When I was a kid, I used to sneak into the spare room where my parents kept the old stereo receiver, throw on those old, oversized headphones, tune in to the AM station that would broadcast the audio whenever WPIX would show Star Wars, close my eyes, and just listen while imagining I was really there in that galaxy far, far away.

Some three decades on and it's the advent of Twitter that's playing into my imagination, albeit in a very different form. Now it's Peter Mayhew's tweets of old, on-set photographs with his own color commentary that have me imagining what it must have been like to be on that set, making cinematic history.

I imagine it might have the same impact on many of you. So here's a sampling of 15 of the photos Peter shared. You may have seen some of them in the past, but Mayhew's added comments add a nice charm. And if you don't already, you should follow Mayhew on Twitter to see the rest. Who knows when he'll drop even more?

"George was always going around set showing off his giant Star Destroyer."
"Really? Why do I torment myself with these! :D !!!"
"Irvin had a fierce way of correcting you when you missed a mark. I look on in terror in the...
"Work was sparse, we all had to pick up jobs where we could. At least the shuttle was warm..."
"naptime!"
"The most luscious princess in the galaxy and an 11 year old Warwick Davis. I want to be an 11 year...
"Celebrating Sir Alec Guinness's birthday in Southern Tunisia. April 2nd, 1977 I believe."
"HiYo Silver, AWAY!"
"Another joyous moment on the set!! 0_o"
"I missed another half naked Bantha."
"Anthony with Tiffany & Melissa Kurtz, daughters of Gary Kurtz, who played Jawa's in ANH"
"The lovely Koo Stark, who played Camie in Episode VI. Her scenes didn't make it to the final film."
"The original C3P0 costume, before the rewrites."
"We all go a little crazy, sometimes."
"Yoda designer Stuart Freeborn, Yoda operator and voice Frank Oz, and Mr. Jim Henson."
