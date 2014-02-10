Latest Stories

Cross-sections of various micrometeorites show different grain and mineral structures. Credit: Wikipedia / S. Taylor / Shaw Street
oVjYDOg.jpg

Check out 25 stunning pieces of Thor: The Dark World concept art

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Feb 10, 2014

Before you snag Thor: The Dark World on Blu-ray later this month (or now on iTunes), check out this absolutely stunning concept art created for the latest Marvel sequel.

The artwork was created by conceptual illustrator Andy Park and runs the gamut from the film’s exceptionally well-designed rogues gallery to Thor himself hanging out with his lovely lady Jane. There are also a ton of character design variations, which are a neat peek into the process.

Though fans were a bit divided on the overall quality of The Dark World, it’s hard to argue that it’s not at least one of the most epic Marvel films to date. The visuals are absolutely astounding, and Park’s designs show just how much detail went into making it all work.

(Via Comic Book Movie)

4vrH1a5.jpg
04VSIfz.jpg
22XKpKU.jpg
51v2rE0.jpg
bCiNP0v.jpg
C1AQcHx.jpg
e30Gj3y.jpg
ECUq6MB.jpg
encg1ei.jpg
EQmWO4x.jpg
fB1rfOB.jpg
G2XcIPj.jpg
geEl8PV.jpg
lmdRJo0.jpg
NGSI1vV.jpg
ORtFlAf.jpg
oVjYDOg.jpg
rnqPvxE.jpg
rY5SOcj.jpg
SnTAfpO.jpg
U7x2bVj.jpg
uLYiHAe.jpg
wfsVirQ.jpg
xVgh1Os.jpg
ZTGHWzn.jpg
