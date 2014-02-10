Check out 25 stunning pieces of Thor: The Dark World concept art

Before you snag Thor: The Dark World on Blu-ray later this month (or now on iTunes), check out this absolutely stunning concept art created for the latest Marvel sequel.

The artwork was created by conceptual illustrator Andy Park and runs the gamut from the film’s exceptionally well-designed rogues gallery to Thor himself hanging out with his lovely lady Jane. There are also a ton of character design variations, which are a neat peek into the process.

Though fans were a bit divided on the overall quality of The Dark World, it’s hard to argue that it’s not at least one of the most epic Marvel films to date. The visuals are absolutely astounding, and Park’s designs show just how much detail went into making it all work.

(Via Comic Book Movie)