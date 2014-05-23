Check out 3 new teasers, 4 new pics from Del Toro's vampy thriller The Strain

One of the coolest-looking new sci-fi shows of 2014 is set to debut this summer, and now we have some new pics and teasers from Guillermo del Toro’s The Strain.

Based on del Toro’s book series of the same name, the series is a high-concept thriller that opens with the mysterious landing of a “dead” airplane that eventually descends into a deep conspiracy surrounding a viral outbreak and ancient vampires. The books are a fun shot of adrenaline, and it could make for a fun series.

The series stars Corey Stoll, Mia Maestro, Sean Astin, Kevin Durand, Natalie Brown, Jonathan Hyde, Richard Sammel, Robert Maillet, Jack Kesy, Ben Hyland and Miguel Gomez. Though del Toro serves as a producer, Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) handled show-running duties.

Along with the pics below, the network has also dropped some freaky new teaser clips.

The Strain debuts July 13 on FX.

(Via Collider)