gotg_rbruno_pp9.png

Check out 31 gorgeous, fan-made Guardians of the Galaxy posters we wish were real

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jun 6, 2014

Blurppy's Poster Posse Project warps into high gear with this stellar collection of Guardians of the Galaxy posters by geeky fans from all over the globe.  There's a serious injection of style and creativity in some of these movie one-sheets featuring the marauding band of cosmic rogues Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket Raccoon.

From Star Wars mashups to sly Walkman tributes and candy-colored pulp comic salutes, this merry band of incredible artworks should satiate the faithful until Gunn's galactic epic arrives on Aug. 1, 2014.

Revel in these inspiring posters and let us know which ones deserve to grace your walls.

(Via Blurppy)

