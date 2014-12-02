Latest Stories

3513885-2.underwater.png

Check out 5 pages from DC's intriguing new ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ Batman comic

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Dec 2, 2014

The latest pet project from DC brings together two of our greatest things — comic books and the lost art of Choose Your Own Adventure stories. How could this go wrong?

The new book, Batman: Arkham Origins — A DC Comics MultiVerse Graphic Novel, based on the hit videogame franchise (which is, of course, based on Batman comics -- we’re getting meta here), looks to mix things up in regard to how a comic story is told and add in some videogame-like decision-making.

Written by Adam Beechen, the comic was born as an interactive digital project and is getting a print release on Dec. 3, just in time for the holidays. The story finds Batman facing off with Black Mask and the Penguin and uses the classic Choose Your Own Adventure approach to mimic the interactivity of the digital edition. What’s old is new again.

Ahead of the release, some sample pages have been released to give us all a feel for exactly how the system will work. What do you think? Would you pick up a Choose Your Own Adventure Batman tale?

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

BMAO_INT-1.jpg
BMAO_INT-3.jpg
BMAO_INT-4.jpg
BMAO_INT-6.jpg
BMAO_INT-9.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Batman
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Arkham Origins

