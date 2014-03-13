Check out 9 intriguing pics from the 5th episode of Doctor Who's 8th season

While Peter Capaldi and company are filming, news on the next Doctor Who series is scarce. Thank goodness for on-set photos!

Looking back at the Matt Smith days, it felt like we were constantly being bombarded with news about what was coming on Who. These days, everyone seems awfully tight-lipped. How will we spoil ourselves for the entire run of the eighth series?!

Well, don't worry. Where there's an Internet, there's a way. And, with that in mind, we humbly present nine set photos that were shot as the production crew was filming the show's upcoming fifth episode. Here's what we know:

The episode is written by Steve Thompson, who was previously responsible for the abysmal Curse of the Black Spot and the much better Journey to the Centre of the TARDIS .

Curse of the Black Spot Journey to the Centre of the TARDIS It's directed by Douglas Mackinnon, who previously directed The Sontaran Stratagem , The Poison Sky , The Power of Three and Cold War .

The Sontaran Stratagem The Poison Sky The Power of Three Cold War Everyone seems to be wearing suits!

And that's about it. These photos give us a look at the suits in question, which have a distinctly '80s vibe. That could mean the episode is set in the' 80s, it's set in the far future where '80s fashion is back on trend, or they are on Planet '80s.

What's more interesting is the fellow with the bionic implants on his face. Well, that's what they look like, anyway; he could be a robot. He could be a Cyberman! He could have a skin condition! That last one seems less likely.

But in any event, enjoy the gallery below, and feel free to speculate away based on what you find there.

(via Doctor Who TV)