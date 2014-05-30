Check out a powerful preview for this summer's smashing Savage Hulk #1

Wanna see Bruce Banner go bonkers in his latest Marvel showcase written and drawn by Alan Davis? Grunt once for yes! Here's an uppercut of awesome artwork for Savage Hulk #1 with the heated Hulk facing off against the X-Men, with variant covers by Davis, John Cassaday and a special Marvel 75th Anniversary painting by Alex Ross.

Hunker down with the official Hulk synopsis:

The Incredible Hulk has no shortage of enemies. But he’s about to run afoul of some new ones. And it’s…the X-Men?!?! The Jade Giant is about to go toe-to-toe with Marvel’s mutants – and only one side is walking away! What could possibly drive these heroes to come to blows? “We wanted big names, superstars and break-out talent to tell their unique stories within continuity,” says Senior Editor Mark Paniccia, in an interview with Marvel.com. “That might be now, or using elements of the past and perhaps even glimpses of the future. It all comes back to the current Hulk mythos while letting the talent cut loose with that Hulk story they’ve been dying to tell.” Prolific comic book legend Alan Davis kicks off the exciting new series in style as a connection between Charles Xavier and Bruce Banner pits the Incredible Hulk against the Uncanny X-Men! But even as hero fights hero – two of the deadliest Hulk foes in history close in from the shadows. And it’ll take both the Hulk and the X-Men united if they’re to put a stop to the Leader and the Abomination. But can they? Don’t miss the start of an all-new epic Hulk tale this June when Alan Davis unleashes the bombastic SAVAGE HULK #1 on comic shops this June!



(Via Comic Book Movie)