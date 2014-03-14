Check out a preview of Marvel's star-packed Daredevil 50th-anniversary issue

Daredevil's turning 50, and Marvel's celebrating in style.

It's an exciting time to be a fan of The Man Without Fear. Not only is he about to embark on a new adventure in San Francisco, beginning with a new issue #1 as part of All-New Marvel NOW!, but he's also celebrating 50 years of crimefighting. To commemorate this milestone, Marvel has announced Daredevil #1.50, an issue that celebrates Matt Murdock's past and future with some of the most important writers and artists ever to work on the character, including Eisner-winning current Daredevil scribe Mark Waid, writer Brian Michael Bendis, writer/artist Karl Kesel and artists Javier Rodriguez and Alex Maleev.

“We’re celebrating the Man Without Fear's 50th anniversary not by looking back, but by looking forward,” Waid said. “With a special story set in the future, on Matt Murdock's 50th birthday, peppered with clues for sharp-eyed readers as to what the rest of 2014 will hold for Daredevil!”

Waid's main story in the issue, with art by Rodriguez, will feature Murdock coming out of retirement after a tragedy in San Francisco, while Kesel and the former Daredevil team of Bendis and Maleev will provide backup stories that will chronicle "untold tales of Matt Murdock’s most triumphant victories … and heartbreaking losses." And for Daredevil superfans, the issue will also feature seven different covers, including five covers by acclaimed Daredevil and Amazing Spider-Man artist Marcos Martin, each one celebrating a different decade in Daredevil's history.

You can check out three preview pages from Daredevil #1.50, as well as all seven covers for the issue, in the gallery below.

Daredevil #1.50 hits comic book stores on April 9. Will it be on your pull list?