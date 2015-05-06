Check out a bunch of thrilling new images and TV spots for Tomorrowland

For many sci-fi fans, Tomorrowland is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, in part because of its connection to the Disney theme park attraction of the same name, but also because it's united two of the best genre minds in the business -- director Brad Bird and writer Damon Lindelof -- in creating something new out of a very old Disney name. We've been hearing about this film since it was little more than a very cryptic hint, and now that it's almost here, I couldn't be more excited.
In case you don't know yet, Tomorrowland is the story of a young lady (Britt Robertson) and an elusive inventor (George Clooney) who travel to what would seem to be the extra-dimensional "Tomorrowland" in an effort to change the future. The full plot of the film has been kept pretty much under wraps so far. We know that Tomorrowland seems to be a real place, and we know that it seems to have a real impact on the present and future of humanity, but what we don't yet know is how all of this will play out, which only makes the anticipation that much more fun.