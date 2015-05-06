Check out a bunch of thrilling new images and TV spots for Tomorrowland

For many sci-fi fans, Tomorrowland is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, in part because of its connection to the Disney theme park attraction of the same name, but also because it's united two of the best genre minds in the business -- director Brad Bird and writer Damon Lindelof -- in creating something new out of a very old Disney name. We've been hearing about this film since it was little more than a very cryptic hint, and now that it's almost here, I couldn't be more excited.

In case you don't know yet, Tomorrowland is the story of a young lady (Britt Robertson) and an elusive inventor (George Clooney) who travel to what would seem to be the extra-dimensional "Tomorrowland" in an effort to change the future. The full plot of the film has been kept pretty much under wraps so far. We know that Tomorrowland seems to be a real place, and we know that it seems to have a real impact on the present and future of humanity, but what we don't yet know is how all of this will play out, which only makes the anticipation that much more fun.

To ease that anticipation, and to build it for the film's upcoming release, Disney has released some new Tomorrowland TV spots as well as a load of new stills from the film, which give us a good look at the supporting cast, some new looks at Tomorrowland and a better idea of the sense of wonder this film is hoping to provide. Check out the videos here and the images in the gallery below, and get ready for Tomorrowland to hit theaters on May 22.