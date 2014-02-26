Latest Stories

G. Willow Wilson discusses her historical fantasy epic The Bird King
colossus-x-men-dofp.png

Check out Colossus' steel rage in new X-Men: Days of Future Past footage

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Feb 26, 2014

Bryan Singer loves using social media to promote his films. He's been all over Twitter and Instagram pushing this summer's X-Men: Days of Future Past. Tuesday he released new footage from the sequel that features some of the property's favorite characters. There's a good mix of old and new faces, such as Mystique, Magneto and Xavier, balanced with n00bz Bishop and Warpath.

In the latest teaser, we get a good look at Piotr Rasputin, aka Colossus. Obviously there's no context for the shot, but he's covered in metallic armor from head to toe. That means one of two things: He's kicking someone's butt, or about to kick someone's butt. Either way, he's raging out and we love it!

Like all Instagram videos, this one is extremely short, but it gets the point across. The X-Men are at war, and everyone has been called to battle, whether they want to or not.Â 

X-Men: Days of Future Past opens in theaters May 23.

(Via Empire)

Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: Bryan Singer

