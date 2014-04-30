Latest Stories

Pixar Kitbull via official YouTube 2019
Pixar’s Kitbull short will leave your animal-loving heart in the junkyard
What does fandom's ultimate online destination look like?
The Wizard of Oz
A Wizard of Oz-inspired series will be clicking its heels and flying to TV screens
The Umbrella Academy Pogo
How The Umbrella Academy brought Pogo the monkey butler to life
six.jpg

Check out the first 10 pages from new Battlestar Galactica: Six comic

j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Apr 30, 2014

If you’ve been jonesing for some more Battlestar Galactica action, you’re in luck, because a new comic is digging into the history of everyone’s favorite Cylon.

Dynamite is getting ready to launch a new comic dubbed Battlestar Galactica: Six, which will dig deep into the Battlestar Galactica lore and tell the origin story of Number Six, played by Tricia Helfer on Ronald D. Moore’s acclaimed reboot of the sci-fi classic.

The comic will reportedly follow Six as she learns “to live, to love, and to hate” in the early days of the human Cylons. It’s an interesting concept, and since we’re in BSG withdrawal, we’ll take anything to further expand the universe. The book will be handled by J.T. Krul, Igor Lima, Jenny Frison and Chris Bolson.

The first issue is out this month. To get a taste of the series, check out the first 10 pages below.

(Via Bleeding Cool)

NewBSGSix01-Cov-Frison.jpg
BSGSix01-1.jpg
BSGSix01-2.jpg
BSGSix01-3.jpg
BSGSix01-4.jpg
BSGSix01-5.jpg
BSGSix01-6.jpg
BSGSix01-7-1.jpg
BSGSix01-7.jpg
BSGSix01-8.jpg
