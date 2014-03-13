Check out first five pages of divine new art from Marvel NOW!'s Elektra #1

The latest in the energized editions of All-New Marvel NOW! rollouts comes in the sleek form of ruby-robed Elektra, waltzing and whirling her way through the criminal underworld in Elektra #1. Written by Haden Blackman with interior art and cover courtesy of Mike Del Mundo, this captivatingly cool tease features a death dance of Elektra Natchios in a pair of two-page spreads, with those sweet sai blades gleaming. For a complete Marvel interview with writer Haden Blackman head here.

Here's Marvel's official comment on the series:

"Witness the beautifully violent return of the world’s deadliest assassin. A life spent in silent pain has led Elektra to the precipice of despair. As she prepares to shed her past and take her next step, everything you know about her will change! Death is no escape, but she will find her way as a new option opens up that will take Elektra to places no other Marvel character can go."

Elektra #1 strikes newsstands and comic shop shelves on April 23, 2014.

Does Elektra's seductive new art entice you, or will you sit this dance out?

(Via Comic Book Movie)