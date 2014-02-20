Check out four pages from Marvel's all-new Fantastic Four series

The movie versions of the Fantastic Four aren't the only ones getting a fresh start.

Next Wednesday, a new Fantastic Four #1 will hit comic shelves as part of Marvel's "All-New Marvel NOW" initiative. The series, written by James Robinson (Starman, JSA) and drawn by Leonard Kirk (JSA, Agents of Atlas), will kick off a brand-new chapter in the history of Marvel's original superteam, and this time the first family of the Marvel universe could meet their end. Here's the synopsis of issue one:

"The world's greatest comics magazine begins anew with Marvel's First Family, the Fantastic Four! But as the brilliant MR. FANTASTIC, the compassionate INVISIBLE WOMAN, the ever lovin' THING & the hot-headed HUMAN TORCH embark on a strange mission, they aren't met with new beginnings, but an untimely end! As the family of cosmic explorers head towards their darkest hour, who could possibly be behind their downfall? And how is one of their oldest enemies, the sadistic dragon known as Fin Fang Foom involved? Prepare for the fantastic!"

That sounds intense even without art to go with it, but now we've also got four lettered pages from the first issue of the saga to preview, featuring the Fantastic Four (in new suits) locked in an epic battle with Fin Fang Foom. Check them out in the gallery below, and pick up Fantastic Four #1 next week to see what happens next.

(Via CBR)