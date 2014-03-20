Check out the gargantuan mess in the latest ground-zero Godzilla poster

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have delivered another riot of ruin and rubble with this badass new poster for Gareth Edwards' Godzilla. The more we see of this beautiful behemoth, the more we can't wait to watch him slog through skylines and cityscapes as only the true King of the Monsters can. Here, in a haze of black smoke, we see the terrifying tail end of the legendary lizard after he's taken a little stroll downtown. There has to be some exaggeration of scale going on for effect, but it still paints quite a picture. Have a look..

Godzilla stomps into theaters on May 16, 2014. What do you think of this latest artwork of anarchy?

