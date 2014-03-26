Latest Stories

fw9l0uKs6DdWTgbCQWkGozziOEv.jpg

Check out Hellboy creator's weird, awesome concept art for Disney's Atlantis

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 26, 2014

Though most sci-fi fans would probably recognize Mike Mignola as the mastermind behind cult comic hit Hellboy, he also had a hand in one of Disney’s weirder animated flicks a decade or so ago.

When looking to bring the animated adventure Atlantis: The Lost Empire to life back in the late 1990s, Disney tapped Mignola to work up some concept art for how the underwater world might look. Now, some of Mignola’s original concept art — complete with his handwritten notes - has leaked out into the wild, and it's some weirdly awesome stuff.

Looking back at the 2001 film now, it’s easy to spot Mignola’s fingerprints on some of the design cues in the animated flick. It has a very distinct look for Disney, and it seems Mignola is the man to at least partially thank for that. 

(Via io9, Brian Bendis)

b1vb9vngaqmrwqgduomv.jpg
eippkip7lrjhmcyipejv.jpg
fsms4v0a1xjlqkujwhx5.jpg
kvebifhci6vhv95itc1w.jpg
ouptofb2tgugw7e5r4cq.jpg
phqhpov0kdbhwpp8n4zu.jpg
r8ecdcc0a8wpxvo4x3hc.jpg
ro32jtmy8mjlazzuw24c.jpg
rpu65r2jiodtcar9lnsp.jpg
tsbwovimo3s6jiur848g.jpg
wdm64dm5a9vx2gtwgp59.jpg
Tag: Hellboy
Tag: Mike Mignola
Tag: Atlantis: The Lost Empire

