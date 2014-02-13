Check out Mystique and Wolverine in new X-Men: Days of Future Past pics

We’re still a few months away from X-Men: Days of Future Past, but a few new pics have been released to give us a peek at Wolverine’s (re)introduction to the 1970s.

The pics show off all the A-listers, from Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique, James McAvoy’s Charles Xavier and Michael Fassbender’s Magneto. From the scenes glimpsed here, it looks like Magneto and Mystique aren’t getting along too well, while (surprise!) Wolverine’s claws come out.

We also get a look at old Xavier (Patrick Stewart) coming face to face with young Xavier (McAvoy), and we’re really digging the '70s version of Xavier. In a weird way, the leather jacket and shaggy hair really work for McAvoy.

The pre-sequel is set to open May 23. Until then, enjoy the pics and prepare for temporal transit.

(Via Cinema Blend)