Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
DeSanto_Cylon.jpg

Check out new concept art from Bryan Singer's aborted 2001 Battlestar Galactica series

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Aug 7, 2014

A few years before Ronald D. Moore brought Battlestar Galactica back to life as one of the most celebrated sci-fi series of the modern era, X-Men auteur Bryan Singer almost beat him to the punch.

Singer had a new Battlestar Galactica series in the works around 2000-2001, and they made it pretty far into development before the project was stalled due to the 9/11 tragedy, which led the studio to put the project on ice because it reportedly hit a bit “too close to home.” After that, it never could regain momentum.

With the miniseries stalled, Singer eventually headed off to make X-Men 2, and the franchise lay dormant until Moore dug it out of the ashes like a glorious, awesome phoenix. Ironically, it's the post-9/11 era that would largely inspire Moore’s take on the franchise, so it’d have been extremely interesting to see what Singer’s version might've looked like.

Well, now we have a peek. Some new concept art from Singer’s project has popped up online, showing a new-look Viper, some interior sketches of the Galactica and some effectively scary Cylon designs that look like an awesome mix of the classic look and Moore’s designs.

The art below was created by veteran designer Guy Hendrix Dyas, and it serves as a fascinating peek into what could’ve been.

(Via Film Sketchr, io9)

Concept_DeSanto_Basestar.jpg
Cylon back color concept.jpg
Cylon front color concept.jpg
DeSanto_Cylon.jpg
DS-CylonPilot01a.jpg
DS-hanger-01.jpg
ds-raid-draw-01a.jpg
ixlkeszgxuelg3de4tf4.jpg
Simulation_Game_Concept_Art.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: Bryan Singer

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: