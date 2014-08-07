Check out new concept art from Bryan Singer's aborted 2001 Battlestar Galactica series

A few years before Ronald D. Moore brought Battlestar Galactica back to life as one of the most celebrated sci-fi series of the modern era, X-Men auteur Bryan Singer almost beat him to the punch.

Singer had a new Battlestar Galactica series in the works around 2000-2001, and they made it pretty far into development before the project was stalled due to the 9/11 tragedy, which led the studio to put the project on ice because it reportedly hit a bit “too close to home.” After that, it never could regain momentum.

With the miniseries stalled, Singer eventually headed off to make X-Men 2, and the franchise lay dormant until Moore dug it out of the ashes like a glorious, awesome phoenix. Ironically, it's the post-9/11 era that would largely inspire Moore’s take on the franchise, so it’d have been extremely interesting to see what Singer’s version might've looked like.

Well, now we have a peek. Some new concept art from Singer’s project has popped up online, showing a new-look Viper, some interior sketches of the Galactica and some effectively scary Cylon designs that look like an awesome mix of the classic look and Moore’s designs.

The art below was created by veteran designer Guy Hendrix Dyas, and it serves as a fascinating peek into what could’ve been.

(Via Film Sketchr, io9)