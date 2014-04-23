Check out R2-D2's bizarre propeller head in 13 original Star Wars storyboards

A ton of decades-old storyboards from the original Star Wars films have been released, showing off some radical alternative designs for a few iconic sci-fi characters.

The storyboards were released as part of a promotional effort for the upcoming book Star Wars Storyboards: The Original Trilogy, which compile a Bantha's weight in original pieces generated by storyboard artists Alex Tavoularis, Joe Johnston and Ivan Beddoes.

Just about everyone shows up here, from Darth Vader to R2-D2, Chewbacca and Yoda — and almost all of them look a little (or a lot) different. We also get some spaceship shots and set pieces that show how the look of the film evolved.

It’s a fascinating peek into how the film changed over time, and we definitely want to check out the complete book when it hits shelves on May 13.

