star-wars_0.jpg

Check out R2-D2's bizarre propeller head in 13 original Star Wars storyboards

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Apr 23, 2014

A ton of decades-old storyboards from the original Star Wars films have been released, showing off some radical alternative designs for a few iconic sci-fi characters. 

The storyboards were released as part of a promotional effort for the upcoming book Star Wars Storyboards: The Original Trilogy, which compile a Bantha's weight in original pieces generated by storyboard artists Alex Tavoularis, Joe Johnston and Ivan Beddoes.

Just about everyone shows up here, from Darth Vader to R2-D2, Chewbacca and Yoda — and almost all of them look a little (or a lot) different. We also get some spaceship shots and set pieces that show how the look of the film evolved. 

It’s a fascinating peek into how the film changed over time, and we definitely want to check out the complete book when it hits shelves on May 13.

(Via Vulture, Screen Crush)

star-wars-storyboard-1.jpg
star-wars-storyboard-2.jpg
star-wars-storyboard-3.jpg
star-wars-storyboard-4.jpg
star-wars-storyboard-5.jpg
star-wars-storyboard-6.jpg
star-wars-storyboard-7.jpg
star-wars-storyboard-8.jpg
star-wars-storyboard-9.jpg
star-wars-storyboard-10.jpg
star-wars-storyboard-11.jpg
star-wars-storyboard-12.jpg
star-wars-storyboard-13.jpg
