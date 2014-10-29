Latest Stories

Check out some dizzyingly high video from that record-breaking near-orbit space jump

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Oct 29, 2014

Remember that record-breaking near-space jump pulled off by 57-year-old Google exec Alan Eustace? Well, now we finally have some real-life footage of the dive.

If you’ll remember, Eustace jumped from more than 25 miles above the Earth, beating daredevil Felix Baumgartner’s record set a few years ago. To pull it off, Eustace sported a specially designed spacesuit to protect him at the high altitudes, and he broke the speed of sound just 90 seconds into the fall.

When Eustace’s record-breaking jump was announced, all we had to mark the occasion were some pics showing the jump and preparation. But some video of the jump has now surfaced — including some GoPro-style cam shots and some wider footage showing the jump in full force.

Check out the footage below and let us know what you think:

(Via Space)

