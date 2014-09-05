Check out some early pages from Marvel's new female Thor comic

Thor's undergoing some big changes this fall, and we've got our first look at the issue in which it all begins.

Marvel attracted plenty of both praise and criticism back in July when they announced that, later this year, the Thor we know will be putting down his iconic hammer, and that a woman will not only pick up that hammer, but in the process become the Thor of the Marvel Universe. It's part of Marvel's new "Avengers NOW!" initiative, which will also feature new twists on Iron Man and Captain America, and even if you hate the idea of Thor becoming a Goddess of Thunder, you have to be curious how writer Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman are going to pull this off. Well, we still don't know, but now we at least have some preview pages to tide us over while we wait.

Here's Marvel's official synopsis for Thor #1, which will hit comic-book stores on Oct. 1:

The great hammer Mjölnir lies on the surface of the moon, unable to be lifted by anyone in all the heavens – even the Mighty Thor! Something dark has befallen the Thunder God, leaving him unworthy and unable to lift his magic hammer. With an army of Frost Giants invading Earth, the Odinson may not have the strength to stop them – and the hammer will be lifted by an all-new Thor! A mysterious woman unlike any Thor we’ve ever seen before!

Of course, the preview pages don't reveal who this mysterious woman is, but they do give us a nice look at the male Thor fighting a Dark Elf with his battle ax, and you might also notice a slight change to the inscription on Mjolnir. Plus, in true first-issue fashion, we've also got a look at the multitude of variant covers Marvel has planned for the issue, including work by Skottie Young, Sara Pichelli, Alex Ross and more. Check it all out in the gallery below.