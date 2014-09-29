Check out the first 4 comic pages introducing Marvel's new female Thor

The first issue of the new Thor comic hits shelves on Wednesday — and now we have our first look at the opening pages.

The first issue is written by Jason Aaron and penciled by Russell Dauterman, and will find a mysterious female warrior picking up Thor’s legendary hammer, Mjolnir, and taking up the lighting god’s mantle. The pages still don’t reveal who the mystery woman is, but we do know she seems to be worthy.

The opening four pages show (male) Thor trying in vain to lift his trusty hammer after being deemed unworthy, while his Asgardian family looks on. Poor ol’ Thor is looking a bit worse for wear, but cut forward a few hours and the hammer has a new owner. Pay close attention to the inscription, there, keen-eyed readers.

Marvel is rolling out a few major changes in an effort to shake up the status quo in the comic-verse (see: New Captain America), and you at least have to commend them for giving a female warrior a chance to kick butt and take some names with Mjolnir. She definitely looks up to the task.

How do you think the new Thor comic will turn out? Will you be picking this one up?

(Via Vulture)