Check out the sights of Anime Expo 2019

It feels as if there is a convention for everyone. If you love Star Wars, then Celebration is where you can choose between the Jedi and Sith. Are you a Disney fanatic? D23 is where you can proclaim membership as a Mouseketeer. Heck, even fans of professional wrestling can show off their love for the squared circle at Wrestlemania Axxess.

Don't worry anime fans. We didn't forget you. This one is all about you. We headed to Anime Expo 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center this past weekend to celebrate all things Anime.

With so much content to choose from, fans dressed up as characters from all over the anime world. So many that it was hard for us to keep track of all the excellence. From an army of Soras to even an appearance by Spider-Man, everyone wanted in on the fun. Check out our gallery down below to see all the sights of Anime Expo 2019.