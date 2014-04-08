Check out these 14 sci-fi flicks reimagined as vintage movie posters

Movies like The Matrix, Ghostbusters and Superman have become genre classics, but one artist wants to give them the look and feel of even more classic films. Designer/illustrator Peter Stults has taken some iconic sci-fi (and genre) movie posters and reimagined them vintage-style.

Some of our favorites include The Wolverine with Al Pacino as the Adamantium-clawed mutant, The Fifth Element starring none other than James Bond himself, actor Sean Connery, and The Terminator, starring Faye Dunaway, Steve McQueen and Richard Kiel as the T-800!

Have a look below, and let us know which one’s your favorite. You can also head to Stult’s site for some more awesome artsy goodness.

(via Meme Center)