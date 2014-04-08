Latest Stories

FifthElementVintage_0.jpg

Check out these 14 sci-fi flicks reimagined as vintage movie posters

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Apr 8, 2014

Movies like The Matrix, Ghostbusters and Superman have become genre classics, but one artist wants to give them the look and feel of even more classic films. Designer/illustrator Peter Stults has taken some iconic sci-fi (and genre) movie posters and reimagined them vintage-style.

Some of our favorites include The Wolverine with Al Pacino as the Adamantium-clawed mutant, The Fifth Element starring none other than James Bond himself, actor Sean Connery, and The Terminator, starring Faye Dunaway, Steve McQueen and Richard Kiel as the T-800!

Have a look below, and let us know which one’s your favorite. You can also head to Stult’s site for some more awesome artsy goodness.

(via Meme Center)

28DaysLaterVintage.png
FifthElementVintage.jpg
GhostbustersVintage.jpg
GravityVintage.jpg
InceptionVintage.jpg
IronMan3.jpg
TDKRVintage_0.jpg
SupermanVintage.jpg
TheMatrixVintage.jpg
TheTerminatorVintage.jpg
UncannyX-MenVintage.jpg
WatchmenVintage.jpg
WolverineVintage.jpg
BladeRunnerVintage.jpg
Tag: movie posters
Tag: Peter Stults

