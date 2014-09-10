Check out these 4 cool deleted scenes and video featurettes from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The first season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. arrived yesterday, and we’ve got a couple of nifty behind-the-scenes featurettes and some deleted scenes for you to watch in order to whet your appetites.

The first video featurette is about Thor's own Lady Sif, who made an exciting guest appearance in the later part of season one. It was frankly one of the best things we saw on S.H.I.E.L.D. all season, because, you know, Jaimie Alexander is just plain awesome and totally badass as Sif.

Have a look here: 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.': Lady Sif brawls with bikers [video]

The second behind-the-scenes video offers us a cool glimpse at the stunt work involved in the scene in which a gun-wielding Skye (Chloe Bennett) jumps out of a window.

The next two videos are deleted scenes. In the first one, Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) reveals that she once believed Fitz (Iain De Castecker) hated her, while the second video features a scene between Chloe and Agent Ward (Brett Dalton) and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen).

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. arrives on DVD and Blu-ray today.

(Hero Complex, IGN, via Comic Book Movie)