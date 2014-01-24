Latest Stories

robocop-2.JPG

Check out these awesome, unused '80s designs for RoboCop's Robo-Car

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Jan 24, 2014

All week, Sony's bombarded us with promos for its upcoming RoboCop reboot. Yet the more we see of it, the more we yearn for the original. To that end, we recently discovered an interesting fact about Paul Verhoeven's 1987 version. Did you know RoboCop was supposed to have his own car, aka a Robo-Car?

The name sounds silly, but hey, it was the '80s and this was a sci-fi satire. Roll with it.

Several designs were made for the vehicle, but it never got its day in the sun. Once it was brought to set, it was met with a roomful of laughter. That was enough to make Verhoeven swap it out for the more sensible Ford Taurus that we all know and love. All things considered, you know it had to be bad if they thought it was too campy. Considering the outlandish things said and done in the film, the Robo-Car must have been on a whole other level.

You can check out the concept art developed by Robert Webb in the gallery below.

(Film Sketchr via CBM)

robocar-1.jpg
robocar-2.jpg
robocar-3.jpg
robocar-4.jpg
robocop11.jpg
robocar-5.jpg
robocar-6.jpg
robocar-7.jpg
robocar-8.jpg
robocar-9.jpg
robocar-10.jpg
robocar-11.jpg
robocop13.jpg
robocop12.jpg
Tag: RoboCop
Tag: Paul Verhoeven
Tag: concept art

