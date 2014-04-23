Check out these fascinating old British news clips featuring classic Doctor Who

It's Doctor Who throughout the ages! OK, so it's mostly Doctor Who mid-20th century. Still, it's pretty neat.

There's a huge backlog of archive footage that's been released courtesy of British Pathe. Who are they? Why not read their own description yourself, but be sure to do so in your best old-timey news voice!

They're the world's finest news and entertainment video film archive. Since the invention of the moving image in the 1890s, British Pathe has been recording every aspect of global culture and news for the cinema. With their unique combination of information and entertainment, British Pathe's documentaries, newsreels, serials and films changed the way the world saw itself forever.

Snapshots like this are usually pretty fascinating, because they capture the lens of how we saw certain events in the moment. And, on this occasion, we get to see a mix of how kids responded to Doctor Who back in the '60s, and a rare glimpse of classic Doctors long before they had the part.

Check out the gallery below for book-selling Daleks, goofy-faced Jon Pertwee and more!

(via Anglophenia)