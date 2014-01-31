Check out these never-before-seen concept art and production photos from Dune

Much as the spice must flow, any fan of David Lynch's Dune must check this out.

Whether you think Lynch's adaptation of Dune is a masterpiece or an unintelligible mess, one thing cannot be denied -- the look of the thing was damned ambitious. So this is pretty exciting: A bunch of behind-the-scenes photos and art has cropped up, and the designer himself, Ron Miller, is the one delivering the goods.

We've come through with a sampling of 10 pieces of behind-the-scenes goodness. Take a look below and, when you're all set, you can check out the rest with commentary from Rob himself.

(via Laughing Squid)