Check out these semi-steamy images from a never-used Alien sex scene

Remember that raunchy sex scene between Dallas and Ripley in the original Alien? Well, it never actually made it to principal photography, but it was storyboarded by Ridley Scott and scripted in a 1978 draft of the screenplay, then eventually filmed as part of Sigourney Weaver's screen test.

The business originally took place in the Nostromo's Ventral Observation Dome, then was switched to the Narcissus shuttlecraft while the Dallas character is relaxing, listening to classical music. Ripley seeks some "relief" from the monotony of star travel and strips down to do the deed. Tom Skerritt never hooked up with Weaver in the titillating scene, as actor Ray Hassett was used as a stand-in to film the sultry screen test. Hassett can be seen as a rebel officer on Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Included below are a series of stills from the infamous carnal interlude and the screenplay page.

Think this scene should have been fit into the final Alien cut, or was it better keeping bare skin below deck?

(Via Weyland-Yutani Archives)