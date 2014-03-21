Latest Stories

Gravity-2.jpg

Check out these stunning unused posters created by Gravity's FX team

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 21, 2014

Sure, the final Gravity poster we saw plastered all over the place was pretty awesome, but it could’ve looked different — and believe it or not, these unused designs are just as cool, if not cooler.

The posters were designed by Framestore, the same design firm that put together the official poster that shows Sandra Bullock’s astronaut getting blown back in Earth orbit. They also did quite a bit of the film’s FX work, so they definitely know their way around Alfonso Cuaron’s award-winner.

These unused poster designs all have the same vibe as the final one, but they put some nice twists on the angle and backdrop. Some of these are extremely cool, and we’re psyched to see some of these deep cuts get a second lease on life.

(Via Framestore Blog, io9)

ccl2olv2fzghd7snn714.jpg
cnhnbw31n2fvqbrneltg.jpg
g6fyqug0jr26hnfw29sn.jpg
iczsudrimonno26lc5ql.jpg
mijfqx2fsrndvlkouxfn.jpg
onatnlc70hchzd5mnp9p.jpg
qn9op8b3bwnkfhb0z7yi.jpg
r0mzksadlyey3urty7r1.jpg
rojxpgt2wdj1ke50zxmw.jpg
siyoounbdmd8vcocepyc.jpg
vu7kbqiss0cpazlkzzkf.jpg
x7ysfyafn3q5hpbnrern.jpg
