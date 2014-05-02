Check out this EXCLUSIVE preview of DC's The New 52: Futures End #1

Get ready for the most ambitious New 52 event series DC Comics has attempted yet.

For nearly three years now, we've been living with the rebooted universe DC dubbed "The New 52," and the creative teams behind the initiative have thrown a lot at us. We've seen battles between Justice Leagues in the Trinity War event, we've seen the villains take over in Forever Evil, and we've seen the beginning of the 75th-anniversary celebration of The Dark Knight in the epic new weekly series Batman Eternal. Now another weekly series is launching, and what happens in its pages will threaten the entire future of the DC Universe. Get ready for The New 52: Futures End.

Futures End -- featuring the writing team of Brian Azzarello (Wonder Woman), Jeff Lemire (Animal Man) and Dan Jurgens (Justice League International), and Keith Giffen (Superman), plus work from a wide range of artists including Ethan Van Sciver (Flash: Rebirth), Patrick Zircher (Nightwing), Georges Jeanty (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Jurgens -- will explore the past, present and future of the New 52 through the eyes of Frankenstein, Firestorm, Batman Beyond (making his New 52 in-continuity debut) and a huge cast of other characters as they fight to save their future from a deadly new threat that could spell the apocalypse. Here's DC's synopsis of issue one.

Five years from now, the DC Universe is reeling from a war with another Earth, leaving the world unprepared for an approaching evil that threatens to destroy the future. Can a time-traveling Batman Beyond help a massive cast of the DCU’s finest avert the impending apocalypse? Find out in this new weekly series that will forever alter the direction of The New 52! In this debut issue of The New 52’s weekly series, Batman Beyond arrives five years later! Grifter turns against humanity! And a Justice League member DIES!

The series kicks off tomorrow, Free Comic Book Day, with a free #0 issue (drawn by Van Sciver) that will feature the first in-continuity appearance of Batman Beyond himself, Terry McGinnis, which will be followed just a few days later by the release of issue #1 (drawn by Zircher) on May 7. The series will run weekly for nearly a year, and this September, in celebration of the third anniversary of the New 52, all of DC's New 52 comics will jump five years into the future for Futures End tie-in issues. It's a massive effort to shake up the New 52 universe, and we've got an EXCLUSIVE look at the first six pages (plus some variant covers) in the gallery below.

Check out where Futures End begins now.