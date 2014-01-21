Latest Stories

Westworld Season 3 Teaser Aaron Paul
Tag: TV
HBO programming president explains what's to come in Westworld Season 3
Arya and The Hound in Game of Thrones on HBO
Tag: TV
Don’t expect an Arya spinoff in HBO’s future Game of Thrones lineup
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys in Game of Thrones on HBO
Tag: TV
Emilia Clarke looked to infamous dictators, including Hitler, for Dany's big finale speech
Doctor Who- Resolution (Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor)
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: André Øvredal to take The Long Walk; Doctor Who brings in a legacy alien; Minions; more
AlienGraffiti1_0.jpg

Check out this mind-blowingly cool Alien graffiti in 17 awesome pics

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jan 21, 2014

In space a dark London street, no one can hear you scream.

Someone with a lot of time on their hands and a boatload of talent has created the most amazingly awesome graffiti featuring everyone’s favorite xenomorphs.

It’s a Bloody Disgusting reader named "Loic L." who shared this truly breathtaking graffiti by taking over a dozen pics of this epic work of art of H.R. Giger-ean proportions. The guy simply found it down his road in Redchurch Street, East London.

We're crossing our fingers the London authorities will have some Ridley Scott or James Cameron and Alien(s) fans among their ranks so that they opt to keep this extremely cool piece of street art around!

Check out all 17 images below.

What do you guys think? Best thing you’ve seen today?

AlienGraffiti1.jpg
AlienGraffiti2.jpg
AlienGraffiti3.jpg
AlienGraffiti4.jpg
AlienGraffiti5.jpg
AlienGraffiti6.jpg
AlienGraffiti7.jpg
AlienGraffiti8.jpg
AlienGraffiti9.jpg
AlienGraffiti10.jpg
AlienGraffiti11.jpg
AlienGraffiti12.jpg
AlienGraffiti13.jpg
AlienGraffiti14.jpg
AlienGraffiti15.jpg
AlienGraffiti16.jpg
AlienGraffiti17.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: James Cameron
Tag: Ridley Scott
Tag: Alien
Tag: aliens
Tag: Cool Stuff

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: