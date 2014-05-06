Latest Stories

WzxZhpc_0.jpg

Check out this radical alternate design art for Rhino, Spidey and Green Goblin

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 6, 2014

You may only have seen Aleksei Sytsevich in his rumblin' Rhino suit for a few minutes at the end of the film, but it was definitely a cool piece of Soviet-era hardware.  The evolution and genesis of the galloping mech-suit, the Green Goblin and Peter Parker's Spider-Man suit can be seen in these stylish concept images from artists Robert Simons and Kelton Cram.  These varied visions changed as the screenplay progressed and represent a more intricate Rhino armor, slimmer Spidey-suit and elegantly insane Green Goblin and his glider.

Take a look and see if you'd have gone with any of these alternate ideas..

(Via Geek Tyrant)

WzxZhpc.jpg
Kjyy5fb.jpg
cGbOSC3.jpg
rGi6Jwc.jpg
csELko3.jpg
85WnYLi.jpg
w04H95m.jpg
0KI91gv.jpg
fs7wrNg.jpg
ZHficWU.jpg
al6luPz.jpg
Uztfqsb.jpg
Tag: Amazing Spider-Man 2

