Check out this real-life Star Trek holodeck being used to train soldiers

It may not have all the bells and whistles of the holodeck we know and love from Star Trek, but this new military-grade training tech is the closest we're going to get anytime soon.

Dubbed the Virtual Immersive Portable Environment (VIPE) Holodeck system, the rig was built by security firm Northrop Grumman and uses a connected system of massive screens in an effort to simulate the look, feel and situations of real-life war. Officials say the practical applications could allow soldiers to familiarize themselves with missions locations in three dimensions.

Even cooler? The 360-projector system is multiplayer, and it can connect people from around the globe to conduct test runs on potential missions and training situations. Motion sensors inside the 'deck track a person's motions, all the way down to exactly where a weapon is pointed. It also works with 3D glasses. Fancy.

Company officials say the system provides a "high fidelity visualization environment adaptable to any location and capable of being set up in an existing office, a simulation center, or even a tent," which could also be expanded for police and firefighter training.

Oh, and when they're done training soldiers and cops? The company believes there could be some real-world applications (see: videogames). Yeah, there it is. Now, let's all get ready to outsmart the computer and win those epic Sherlock Holmes simulations ...

