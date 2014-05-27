Latest Stories

Check out this stunning concept art for never-launched Star Trek TV series

Jeff Spry
May 27, 2014

Slow to impulse power to peruse these far-out concept art pieces by art director and illustrator Michael Minor for a defunct '70s Star Trek TV series called Phase II.   Minor worked on Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and this art, depicting the bridge, engineering room, recreation room, captain's quarters and cargo hold have a spacey, '70s flair that was eventually absorbed into the early Star Trek films. 

The ambitious series, based on the original characters created by Gene Roddenberry, was to have aired in 1978 on a proposed Paramount Television series that never came to be.  The project was abandoned in 1977 with only fragments left for us to lust after, like these incredible artworks. 

Have a look around the revamped Enterprise ...

(Via Geek Tyrant)

-6_2.jpg
ygqphkfeomciuxmwdhz0.jpg
hwy1ksi4qibqzx4nyulc.jpg
g9xexymmiicgrw08kp17.jpg
ijtmgd9d6axqc4ctgnsc.jpg
Tag: Star Trek: Phase II

