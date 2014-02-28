Check out this stunning concept art from Jodorowsky's aborted 1970's Dune film

Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic Dune almost came to the big screen a full decade before David Lynch’s 1984 version. Want to see what could’ve been?

Director Alejandro Jodorowsky made a valiant attempt to mount a movie adaption of Dune in the 1970s, bringing in heavyweights like H.R. Giger to help with development, with folks like Salvador Dali and Orson Welles on the cast list.

The insanely ambitious project eventually fell apart due to financial reasons, largely because Jodorowsky's original script reportedly would’ve resulted in a 14-hour movie. So when the money ran out, more than $2 million in preproduction work went down the drain. Until now.

The project was chronicled in the recent documentary Jodorowsky's Dune, which unearthed some amazing artifacts from the would-be film, including a boatload of concept art and designs from the development phase. Gizmodo scored quite a few of those photos, and we’ve rounded them out below.

(Via Gizmodo)