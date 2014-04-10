Check out this wonderfully wild Iron Throne forged from children's toys

The imaginitive wizards at Happy Garaje conjured up this iconic piece of furniture in salute to the hallowed seat of power in Game of Thrones, substituting for blackened swords with a crazy collection of toy soldiers, lions, action figures, gargoyles, Viewmasters, musical instruments, miniature cars and LEGO bricks. The creative studio was founded by Johanna Velasco Deutsch and Mark Deutsch and operates from the tropical island of Cebu, Philippines.

Here's what they had to say about their Throne of Toys:

"Somehow, we felt that our interest in the wonderful and often chaotic world of Westeros (and beyond) takes root from our re-imaginings of fairy tales, monsters and princesses, chivalry and adventure. Now that we are adults, we’ve realized that some of our most vivid memories are still from those early years of our lives. We are so shaped by the things that we’ve seen and learned when were kids that they stay with us long after our childhood days."

Marvel at the detail in this tribute show piece and try to discover more of its amusing makeup ...

(Via Nerd Approved)



