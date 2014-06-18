Check out Universal Orlando's amazing new Diagon Alley Harry Potter attraction

Next month, visitors to Harry Potter's Wizarding World will have double the magic to explore, but you can get an early peek now.

For nearly three years, Potter fans have been waiting for the second phase of Universal Studios Orlando's Wizarding World attraction to open, and the resort announced today that guests will finally get to visit the much-anticipated Diagon Alley addition beginning July 8. The new attractions -- including new thrill ride "Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts" -- will double the size of the resort's current Wizarding World offerings (which include the "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey" ride inside Hogwarts Castle, and the village of Hogsmeade) and allow guests to visit the same place where Harry himself got his first glimpse of the Wizarding World: London's Diagon Alley and its many shops.

If you enjoyed the first phase of the resort's Harry Potter attractions (and if you're a diehard Potter fan like me, there's no reason why you didn't), this addition seems like a can't-miss vacation. The only downside is that you'll have to purchase tickets to two separate parks -- Islands of Adventure, where the original Wizarding World attractions are located, and Universal Studios, where the new attractions have been built -- to see it all. Even then, there's a silver lining, though, because you'll be able to ride the legendary Hogwarts Express between the two attractions, just like Harry on his way to school.

If you weren't excited enough to visit this attraction already, we've also got some new photos from inside Diagon Alley, complete with all the straight-from-the-movies detail that the Hogsmeade attraction packed. Check out some of our favorites below, and head over to Bleeding Cool to see even more. Then sit back and dream of the day you'll arrive at the park, ready to drink your weight in Butterbeer.

