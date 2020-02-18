WIRE Buzz: Children of the Sea trailer swims online; Kingdom Season 2 teaser; more

After it was announced last March that Children of the Sea would float out in North America via GKIDS, the beautifully-animated film from Japan finally has a trailer and release date in late April. Based on Daisuke Igarashi's manga of the same name, the film was helmed by Ayumu Watanabe (Space Brothers).

The story follows Ruka, a young woman fascinated with her local aquarium, where she meets two boys — Umi and Sora — who were raised by dugongs (like a sea cow). Soon, Ruka and her new friends get swept up in a mystery over "the worldwide disappearance of the oceans’ fish," per the plot synopsis.

Take the plunge in the trailer below:

Video of CHILDREN OF THE SEA [Official US Trailer] - APRIL 20

“We are pleased to be a part of bringing Children of the Sea to U.S. audiences," said Brian Deulley, Fathom Events' senior director of programming in a statement. “The GKIDS/Fathom partnership continues to deliver the best of anime to cinema audiences across the nation and this title will wow fans of all ages.”

Joe Hisaishi (the composer known for scoring Studio Ghibli classics like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro) did the music.

Credit: GKIDS

Children of the Sea will screen at Fathom engagements on Monday, Apr. 20 and Wednesday, Apr. 22 before enjoying a limited theatrical run on Friday, Apr. 24.

Even with a zombie apocalypse raging across the planet, you can always bet on humans worrying about trivial matters like who rules a certain throne.

A new teaser for Season 2 of Netflix's Kingdom is here (it's much longer than the one from 12 days ago) and promises that geopolitical fighting in medieval Korea doesn't stop, not even when the dead begin to rise from their graves. Of course, the flesh-eating ghouls do complicate matters even more than usual, especially now that they're able to withstand sunlight.

Watch the latest teaser now:

Video of Kingdom season 2 | Teaser | Netflix

Season 2 of Kingdom drops on Netflix Thursday, Mar. 12.

Taika Waititi's plate of writing/producing projects continues to expand with The Auteur, a Showtime horror-comedy series featuring Jude Law, the network recently announced.

Described as "a gonzo horror-comedy, a twisted romance and a glamorous, high wire act of biting satire," the project sounds like a slasher spin on Tropic Thunder. The plot follows a film producer (presumably played by Law) looking to make a successful horror movie after a massive box office bomb. His wish comes horribly true when he accidentally traps his production crew on a backlot with a serial killer on the loose.

Credit: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images Contributor & Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder, JoJo Rabbit) is co-writing the half-hour project with Peter Warren (Ghost Team). Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) will produce as well.

“The Auteur unites the wildly imaginative filmmaker Taika Waititi and the barbed wit of Peter Warren with the undeniable Jude Law in a bloody love letter to the movies that will make you simultaneously die laughing and want to run for your life,” said Amy Israel, Showtime's executive vice president of scripted programming in a statement.