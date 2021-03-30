Where is the cast of the original Child's Play now?

In 1988, audiences were introduced to their new best friend, Chucky, by way of Child's Play. Created by Don Mancini and directed by Tom Holland, the cult-classic horror film has spawned a veritable army of sequels, a reboot, and now an upcoming show on SYFY: Chucky.
The Mancini-created TV series will feature the return of the eponymous doll, who mysteriously shows up at a yard sale in a small, seemingly idyllic town. In short time, though, the town is thrown into chaos as a series of grizzly murders exposes long-hidden hypocrisies and secrets.
Before Chucky plagues a new set of victims, though, SYFY is looking back on the films that came before. On Thursday, April 1, SYFY will host a day-long marathon of the Child's Play series, starting with Child’s Play (1988) and working all the way through to 2017's Cult of Chucky. Additionally, all the movies will make their way onto the SYFY app on Friday, April 16, and will remain there until mid-June (save for the first Child's Play, which leaves April 30).
With all this possessed, murderous goodness on the way, we couldn’t help but think back to the original cast of Child’s Play and wonder: Where are they now, and what have they been up to recently? Read on to find out.
Brad Dourif as Charles Lee Ray/Chucky
Brad Dourif is a familiar figure for many genre fans. He is, of course, the original voice of Chucky. He also played Wormtongue, the wicked advisor to King Théoden of Rohan, in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and had roles in Dune (1984), The Exorcist III (1990), and Alien Resurrection (1997).
Luckily, Dourif returned to voice everyone’s favorite evil doll in Curse of Chucky (2013) and then again in the 2017 sequel, Cult of Chucky. Now, he’ll be returning once again for SYFY’s upcoming series, the appropriately-titled Chucky.
Catherine Hicks as Karen Barclay
Another familiar face for genre fans, Catherine Hicks played Karen, the poor mother who unknowingly buys her son, Andy, a doll possessed by a serial killer. Even before audiences knew her as the woman who accidentally brought a deranged doll into her home, Hicks played Dr. Gillian Taylor in 1986’s Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.
Since then, Hicks has worked in TV movies and, most notably, starred on the hit show 7th Heaven. Her latest role involves voice work for JJ Villard's Fairy Tales.
Chris Sarandon as Detective Mike Norris
Whether you love him as Detective Mike Norris in Child’s Play or love to hate him as Prince Humperdinck in The Princess Bride, Chris Sarandon has had quite the genre career. He’s also voiced The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Jack Skellington and had guest spots on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Charmed, Psych, and, most recently, voiced Dracula in Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay
Poor little Andy’s all grown up now. Actor Alex Vincent portrayed Andy in four movies in the Child’s Play franchise: Child's Play (1988), Child's Play 2 (1990), Curse of Chucky (2013), and Cult of Chucky (2017). Outside of Chucky’s playhouse, Vincent has worked on smaller projects and is the owner and producer of AV Productions Recording Studio and Production Company.
Dinah Manoff as Maggie Peterson
Maggie, Karen’s best friend, never stood a chance against Chucky. She’s killed off-screen, but that certainly wasn’t the end of Dinah Manoff’s career. Best known for her role as Marty in 1978’s Grease, Manoff has also starred and guest-starred in several shows and TV movies, including Empty Nest and The Golden Girls.