Where is the cast of the original Child's Play now?

In 1988, audiences were introduced to their new best friend, Chucky, by way of Child's Play. Created by Don Mancini and directed by Tom Holland, the cult-classic horror film has spawned a veritable army of sequels, a reboot, and now an upcoming show on SYFY: Chucky.

The Mancini-created TV series will feature the return of the eponymous doll, who mysteriously shows up at a yard sale in a small, seemingly idyllic town. In short time, though, the town is thrown into chaos as a series of grizzly murders exposes long-hidden hypocrisies and secrets.

Before Chucky plagues a new set of victims, though, SYFY is looking back on the films that came before. On Thursday, April 1, SYFY will host a day-long marathon of the Child's Play series, starting with Child’s Play (1988) and working all the way through to 2017's Cult of Chucky. Additionally, all the movies will make their way onto the SYFY app on Friday, April 16, and will remain there until mid-June (save for the first Child's Play, which leaves April 30).

With all this possessed, murderous goodness on the way, we couldn’t help but think back to the original cast of Child’s Play and wonder: Where are they now, and what have they been up to recently? Read on to find out.