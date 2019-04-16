Child's Play reboot unveils first full look at Mark Hamill's Chucky

Latest Stories

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Apr 16, 2019

He might've gotten a bit of a reboot, but don't worry — Chucky will still be as creepy as ever in this summer's Child's Play remake. As Mark Hamill revealed at WonderCon last month, he will be providing the new voice of the homicidal doll. This is huge because the iconic, red-haired killer doll has (up until this point) been portrayed by Brad Dourif ever since the franchise first kicked off back in 1988.

While he may be famous for his turn as Luke Skywalker in a galaxy far, far away, Hamill has also built an extremely prolific voice acting career over the decades, lending his pipes to beloved shows like Batman: The Animated Series, where he voiced the Joker. His crazed performance in that role alone proves that he has what it takes to bring a new version of Chucky to the big screen. 

Written by Tyler Burton Smith (Quantum Break) and directed by Lars Klevberg (Polaroid), the remake — at least based on the first trailer — seeks to put a 21st Century spin on its central premise.

Chucky Child's Play reboot

Credit: Orion Pictures

Aubrey Plaza (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) stars as Karen Barclay, a single mother who unwittingly purchases a murderous toy for her young son, Andy (Light Out's Gabriel Bateman). Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) plays Detective Mike Norris, a cop looking into the mysterious deaths caused, although he doesn't know it yet, by Chucky. To thicken the plot, his own son is good friends with Andy. Tim Matheson (Animal House) rounds out the cast as Henry Kaslan, founder of the high-tech company that makes Buddi dolls, the line of toys from which Chucky originates; in the first film, he was a "Good Guy" doll.

“I love it so much. To me, the original is an iconic movie. I haven't seen our film, just the trailer, but it's a real throwback horror movie. It's almost got a Spielbergian vibe to it," Plaza said back in February.

Despite the fact that he was not involved with this film in any way, the franchise's creator, Don Mancini, is currently working on a Chucky TV show for SYFY.

Child's Play slashes into theaters everywhere June 21. What do you think of Chucky's modern redesign? Sound off in the comments below!

