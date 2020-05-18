SYFY WIRE sets up playdate with Chucky creator Don Mancini for 'Child's Play' watch party

It's playtime! SYFY WIRE is heading back to 1988 this Thursday, May 21, for a Twitter watch party of Child's Play with series creator Don Mancini. SYFY WIRE's own horror maven Whitney Moore will serve as host. Fans can follow along from home as Mancini unearths a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes, and looks back at what makes the film a seminal horror classic.

The event begins Thursday at 8 p.m. EST and will include social engagements from Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango. Join in with the hashtag #syfywirerewind. In short, it's sure to be a slashing success.

Written by Mancini, John Lafia, and Tom Holland, Child's Play was directed by Holland and released in November of 1988. It introduced the world to one of the most iconic slasher villains ever to hit the scene. With his blue overalls, flaming red hair, and penchant for voodoo magic, Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) played against type, turning an innocuous kids' toy into an unrelenting murder machine.

Alex Vincent, Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon, and Dinah Manoff co-starred in the first movie. (You can stream it on Netflix, and it's also available for rent or purchase on FandangoNOW.)

Video of Child&#039;s Play Official Trailer #1 - Brad Dourif Movie (1988) HD

Earlier this year, SYFY placed an order for a Chucky-centric TV show with Mancini at the helm. The series will take place in a sleepy American town that is thrown into absolute chaos when a Chucky doll is discovered at a yard sale. Original Child's Play producer David Kirschner (Frailty) is on board as an EP alongside Nick Antosca (The Act), and Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks).

“The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years,” said Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks at USA & SYFY, when the series was announced. “We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new SYFY series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

