Chill out with this ultra-cool John Carpenter's The Thing storyboard comparison video

Here's a fascinating short using the killer concept art created for 1982's The Thing by the legendary comic-book artist Mike Ploog (Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night) and the late, great Mentor Huebner (Forbidden Planet, Blade Runner), placing them in direct comparison to the stunning snowy filmed sequences directed by John Carpenter and shot by Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Dean Cundey (Halloween, The Fog, Escape From New York).

Pieced together by Vashi Nedomansky on his VashiVisuals site, it perfectly illustrates the necessary synthesis between concept artists, directors and cameramen to create screen magic.

Here's how the cinematic dissection project took form:

"The detail and artistry of Ploog’s work up front, allowed the crew to have clear and defined goals on those frigid shooting days in both Alaska and Canada. To demonstrate this point…I’ve taken two scenes from THE THING and laid down the storyboards next to the shots in the final edit of the film. The video below examines the discovery of the alien spaceship and the transformation of Norris in the shocking scene that still haunts me today. Just like Hitchcock worked with Saul Bass to create the famous shower scene in Psycho…Ploog crafted beautiful storyboards for Carpenter so that the time on set was best utilized to tell the story. Be it pencil to paper or an iPad app…filmmakers can share the envisionment of the worlds they are creating by using storyboards."

(Via Bloody Disgusting)