WATCH: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Chance Perdomo breaks down five new episodes

Hail to the dark lord! The second half of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 1 has finally hit Netflix. SYFY WIRE recently caught up with Chance Perdomo, the actor who portrays Sabrina’s warlock cousin, Ambrose Spellman. Perdomo was kind enough to give us the lowdown on five of the new episodes, starting with “Chapter Twelve: The Epiphany."

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 below**

In the first video, Perdomo explains why Ambrose’s relationship with Luke Chalfant is probably not going to be a “one true pairing.” He also notes that Sabrina’s relationship with Ambrose is changing and not necessarily for the better. Ambrose feels that Sabrina lets her family suffer the consequences of her actions, and he’s not really wrong...

Video of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Breaks Down Season 1, Episode 12 | SYFY WIRE

For the second video, Perdomo tackles "Chapter Thirteen: The Passion of Sabrina Spellman." He touched upon Ambrose’s past and who he had to give up to appease the Dark Lord. According to Perdomo, most of Ambrose’s darker urges have left him, but he’s still mischievous and he has “more of an open heart than a nefarious dark side.”

Video of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Breaks Down Season 1, Episode 13 | SYFY WIRE

“Monogamy isn’t a thing for Ambrose,” explained Perdomo while talking about "Chapter Fourteen: Lupercalia." He also described, in fairly vivid detail, the lusty ritual in which young witches don Red Riding Hood’s robes while hunting for wolfskin-clad warlocks to mate with.

Video of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Breaks Down Season 1, Episode 14 | SYFY WIRE

In "Chapter Fifteen: Doctor Cerberus's House of Horror," Perdomo told us that Ambrose feels inadequate to protect the people that he loves. He also detailed Ambrose’s relationship with Father Blackwood.

Video of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Breaks Down Season 1, Episode 15 | SYFY WIRE

Finally, Perdomo dived into "Chapter Sixteen: Blackwood," and the rather drastic steps the Spellman family is taking to protect themselves. It sounds like there’s a lot of pain on the way!

Video of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Breaks Down Season 1, Episode 16 | SYFY WIRE

You can currently watch the entire second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.