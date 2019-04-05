Latest Stories

Pet Sematary 1983 cover
Tag: Movies
The 5 biggest changes the new Pet Sematary movie makes to the book
Chance Perdomo Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Chance Perdomo breaks down five new episodes
JAXA's Hayabusa2 spacecraft bombing a crater into the asteroid Ryugu
Tag: Science
Yes, Japan just bombed an asteroid
Super Mario Odyssey
Tag: Games
Gaming: Mario, Zelda join Nintendo VR; Big game companies investigated; more

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Breaks Down Season 1, Episode 12 | SYFY WIRE

WATCH: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Chance Perdomo breaks down five new episodes

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 5, 2019

Hail to the dark lord! The second half of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 1 has finally hit Netflix. SYFY WIRE recently caught up with Chance Perdomo, the actor who portrays Sabrina’s warlock cousin, Ambrose Spellman. Perdomo was kind enough to give us the lowdown on five of the new episodes, starting with “Chapter Twelve: The Epiphany." 

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 below**

In the first video, Perdomo explains why Ambrose’s relationship with Luke Chalfant is probably not going to be a “one true pairing.” He also notes that Sabrina’s relationship with Ambrose is changing and not necessarily for the better. Ambrose feels that Sabrina lets her family suffer the consequences of her actions, and he’s not really wrong...

For the second video, Perdomo tackles "Chapter Thirteen: The Passion of Sabrina Spellman." He touched upon Ambrose’s past and who he had to give up to appease the Dark Lord. According to Perdomo, most of Ambrose’s darker urges have left him, but he’s still mischievous and he has “more of an open heart than a nefarious dark side.”

“Monogamy isn’t a thing for Ambrose,” explained Perdomo while talking about "Chapter Fourteen: Lupercalia." He also described, in fairly vivid detail, the lusty ritual in which young witches don Red Riding Hood’s robes while hunting for wolfskin-clad warlocks to mate with.

In "Chapter Fifteen: Doctor Cerberus's House of Horror," Perdomo told us that Ambrose feels inadequate to protect the people that he loves. He also detailed Ambrose’s relationship with Father Blackwood.

Finally, Perdomo dived into "Chapter Sixteen: Blackwood," and the rather drastic steps the Spellman family is taking to protect themselves. It sounds like there’s a lot of pain on the way!

You can currently watch the entire second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Chance Perdomo
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: netflix
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: