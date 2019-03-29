Chilling Adventures of Sabrina teases Part 2 episode titles in witchin' new trailer

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — the series reimagining the Archie Comics character by the same guy that made Riverdale — is on its way back for a spooky second season, and the teenage witch is riding her horror wave to a Part 2 that promises just as much goth drama and feminism as its Part 1.

After releasing a first trailer that showed Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) preparing to burn her school to the ground a few days ago, the show followed up with series of clips that announce the titles of the second season. Netflix posted the video, which unveils all the episode titles, on Twitter.

Take a look:

So, in order, the series will continue with “The Epiphany,” “The Passion of Sabrina Spellman,” “Lupercalia,” “Doctor Cerberus’ House of Horror,” “Blackwood,” “The Missionaries,” “The Miracles of Sabrina Spellman,” “The Mandrake,” and “The Mephisto Waltz.”

Since fans got to see the devilish Dark Lord in the trailer, that last episode title makes sense. Some of the others seem to relate to Sabrina’s conflicted love stories that promise to develop over the course of Season 2 — though some are just plain mysterious.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s second dance with viewers starts Apr. 5, when all nine episodes drop on Netflix. Which episode sounds most alluring to you?