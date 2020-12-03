Chilling Adventures of Sabrina goes fhtagn crazy in first Lovecraftian trailer for final season

The end is nigh in the first trailer for the fourth and final season of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (premiering at the end of the month).

If the residents of Greendale — mortals and magic folk alike — don't band together right away, horrific and Lovecraftian entities known as the "Eldritch Terrors" will destroy the world as humanity knows it. And yes, tentacles are definitely involved because it just wouldn't be a proper Lovecraft-inspired story without some good ol' fashioned tentacles from beyond the veil of human comprehension.

In an effort to prevent the arrival of "The Void," Sabrina Spellman (played by Kiernan Shipka) must travel to Hell and visit her evil double, Sabrina Morningstar (also played by Shipka). Based on this debut footage, it doesn't look like Morningstar gets a happy ending.

You can watch the trailer below, but please don't summon Cthulhu while you do:

Video of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Based on the Archie Comics title of the same name, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also stars Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, Miranda Otto, Lachlan Watson, and Gavin Leatherwood.

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said when the series was canceled over the summer. "The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show."

A fifth batch of episodes (entitled "Witch War") was planned to keep the story moving forward into next year, but had to be scrapped when Netflix decided not to renew the project.

The final season hits Netflix on New Year's Eve (Thursday, Dec. 31).