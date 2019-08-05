Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator says Season 3 will drag us all to Hell

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is going to get pretty fiery for its impending third season. Speaking to The Wrap at TCA 2019, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased a long-awaited trip to the Underworld, and that's no exaggeration. If you recall, Season 2 ended with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) setting off on a path to rescue one of her main love interests, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), from the Devil's domain.

"I think it’s safe to say that we are going to Hell, yes," revealed Aguirre-Sacasa. "We’re going to Hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun ... "I love Gavin and I love Ross [Lynch who plays Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina's boyfriend, the unwitting member of a magical love triangle]. I think probably, I ship both couples. I have a soft spot for Harvey because he’s Sabrina’s longtime boyfriend in the comic books, but I cannot deny that Sabrina and Nick are a great, potent match. So yes, there is reason to hope for Harvey and Sabrina shippers. But Sabrina and Nick are pretty undeniable."

Credit: Netflix

That's right, the show is going full Sam Raimi and dragging us all to Hell. There's no word on when Season 3 will premiere on Netflix, but you can rest assured there are plenty of chilling adventures left to tell, especially since the show was recently renewed for a fourth season as well.

"I don’t actually know [when Season 3 will be ready]," added Aguirre-Sacasa, confirming that Episode 8 is being written and Episode 6 is starting its shoot. "I don’t think we’d be ready for Halloween. I have no idea, not a clue."

When asked if we'll ever see a crossover between Chilling Adventures and The CW's Riverdale (both of which are based on Archie comics) he was cagier still, saying:

“Listen, I’m so open for it and it feels like we have conversation about it all the time. I still would love for it to happen."