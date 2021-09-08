Miracles aren't what they seem in chilling new trailer for Mike Flanagan's Netflix series 'Midnight Mass'

Midnight Mass, the latest Netflix original series from the time of writer/director Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor) is already positioned as one of the most anticipated spooky releases of the Halloween season. Now, a tense new trailer is here to remind us why we can't wait for the series to arrive.

Unlike both Hill House and Bly Manor, which were loosely adapted from pre-existing haunted house stories, Midnight Mass is driven by an original story from Flanagan, whose other success include acclaimed horror films Oculus, Hush, Doctor Sleep, and more. Set in a small island community, the series is primed to explore themes of community, guilt, sin, redemption, and the nature of miracles, all wrapped up in an eerie horror shell, and brings together a massive ensemble cast that includes Flanagan favorites like Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, and more.

Check out the trailer here:

Video of Midnight Mass | Official Trailer | Netflix

Midnight Mass begins with the arrival of two major players on Crockett Island. One is a young man (Zach Gilford) who's just returned home from the city after leaving it in disgrace, bringing the baggage of the damage he did there with him. The other is Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), a new local priest who seems determined to bring something more than sermons to the people of Crockett. The first teaser trailer for the series played up Father Paul's growing influence over the town, and the new trailer takes that even further, revealing what happens when the priest demands a local girl in a wheelchair stand up and walk.

Of course, it's not all miracles on Crockett Island, or at least not all miracles the people of the town actually want. Something darker is stirring in among the fertility triumphs and sudden healing, something beyond the strange animal deaths and weird noises the townspeople are witnessing. The show's trailers are still being rather secretive about what it actually is, but if we know Flanagan's work, it'll end up chilling us to the bone by the time the series is done.

Midnight Mass premieres Sept. 24 on Netflix.