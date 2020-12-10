Disney reveals John Mulaney & Andy Samberg in Rescue Rangers; Amy Adams in Enchanted sequel; more

During today's news-heavy Disney Investor Day event, Disney announced that their upcoming Rescue Rangers film will see Big Mouth's John Mulaney and Brooklyn 99 star Andy Samberg respectively as the titular chipmunk duo, Chip and Dale.

Based on the 1989 animated series, the new film finds chipmunk brothers Chip n' Dale starting a detective agency to deal with crimes "too small" for normal-sized police to handle. Of course, that just means their clients are almost always animals, meaning they cross paths with mafia cats and mad scientists.

Building on the film's comedic make-up, Seth Rogen is also expected to cameo. The hybrid live-action-animated film will release on Disney+ in the near future.

Beyond Rescue Rangers, Disney also announced that the beloved 2007 film Enchanted will finally receive a sequel. Amy Adams will return as cartoon-turned-real life princess Giselle in Disenchanted, directed by Adam Shankman (Rock of Ages) and slated for release on Disney+ in the near future.

In addition to those two films, the Mouse House also revealed some new footage of Cruella, and that the film will now be heading to Disney+, having previously been scheduled for a theatrical release in May 2021. The film is set in London during the '70s and is an origin story, which will focus on Emma Stone's titular villain from 101 Dalmatians. The cast includes Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Lastly, Hocus Pocus 2 is still happening. Disney very much assured us that yes, the fan-favorite Halloween fare is still being worked on for Disney+, also courtesy of director Shankman. The sequel to the 1993 film was announced as being in development back in 2019, but we received no further news. Still no word on whether or not original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy will be returning.

Towards the end of the live action presentation, Disney noted that all these films are in various stages of production. When more news becomes available, we'll let you know.