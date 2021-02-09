Chip Zdarsky will chronicle the Justice League's 'Last Ride' in new DC digital-first comic

The past year has seen a marked increase in ambition when it comes to DC Comics' line of digital-first comics, whether we're talking about projects that spotlight up-and-coming talent or projects that give comics superstars a new avenue to tell big stories. Today, DC announced the latest installment in the latter category: Get ready for Justice League: Last Ride.

Last Ride is a new digital-first series from writer Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil, Stillwater, DC's new prestige anthology book Batman: Urban Legends), artist Miguel Mendonça (Aquaman, Detective Comics, Nightwing), and colorist Enrica Eren Angiolini (Harley Quinn Black + White + Red, The Thirteenth Doctor) that promises to show us what happens when a broken Justice League must reunite to stave off the end of the universe. Here's the official synopsis dropped by DC today:

"Once, the Justice League was the most powerful collection of superheroes in the universe. But an unthinkable tragedy within its ranks has caused Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman to go their separate ways, leaving the League broken and disbanded under a veil of anger and mistrust. Now, against the backdrop of the universe’s greatest murder trial, can the League reconcile the past before they’re eradicated by the greatest villains in the cosmos?"

DC Comics DC Comics hide thumbnails show thumbnails

Billed as the story that will reveal the "shocking truth behind the League’s greatest failure and their ability to rise above to protect the universe one final time," Last Ride represents a major DC project for Zdarsky after several anthology projects with the publisher recently, including the aforementioned Urban Legends and a recent piece with Sex Criminals co-creator Matt Fraction in the pages of Detective Comics #1027. Zdarsky's been steadily building up his superhero resume in recent years thanks to an acclaimed ongoing run on Daredevil and his celebrated high-concept piece Spider-Man: Life Story, among others, and now he's getting a chance to play in a massive DC Comics sandbox with one of DC's brightests artists. It'll be a series to watch.

Justice League: Last Ride will debut the first of 16 weekly digital chapters on April 14, with eight print issues to follow beginning May 11. Each digital chapter will cost 99 cents for 10 pages, while each print chapter will cost $3.99 for 32 pages. Check out the main cover for the first chapter by Darick Robertson, as well as a variant cover from Mendonça, in the gallery above.