Choose a side and check out the first official posters for the Warcraft movie

We’re still patiently waiting on some new intel and footage from Duncan Jones’ (Moon) upcoming Warcraft flick, but now we have our first peek at some official teaser posters.

Released as part of some viral promotional efforts for the film, which doesn’t actually open until March 2016, the posters set up the two major factions that’ll be warring on screen: the Alliance and the Horde. We also get a peek at some of each side’s weapons of choice, and we can’t wait to see these tools of destruction in action.

The movie itself has been in development for quite a while, with most of the filming wrapped up a few months ago, and it’s now deep into what is expected to be a lengthy post-production cycle to handle the boatload of CGI and digital effects expected to bring the videogame world to life.

We don’t know a ton about the plot, but it’s expected to follow the origin of the war between humans and orcs and feature some game-based characters such as Durotan and Lothar. The film will also likely be set in locales that should be familiar to fans of the hugely popular videogame franchise.

